Your Company Might Have Let Harvey Weinstein Get Away With It Too

Every day, more disturbing stories of workplace sexual harassment and assault come to light, from the widespread toxic culture at Uber earlier this year, to the numerous allegations against Harvey Weinstein that led to his removal from the Weinstein Company and his dismissal from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

When these stories are shared, the focus is often (rightfully) on the perpetrators and how they got away with such atrocious behavior. But it’s rare that an individual can harass someone without others being aware. We need to think more carefully about what factors in the workplace have created an environment in which people feel safe to harass others.

In many cases (like that of Harvey Weinstein), an individual gets a reputation as a harasser, and yet nobody steps forward to shut down this behavior. Why do colleagues stand by and let this happen?

The Bystander Effect

Some of this can be explained by the classic work on diffusion of responsibility (also known as the bystander effect). When people witness a crime, medical emergency, or an act of harassment, they know someone should step forward. The more people who are aware of the event, though, the more people assume that someone else will step forward. The paradox is that when you are the only one aware of an event, you are much more likely to do something about it than when it happens as a part of a big organization.

Even if you do feel moved to do something, there is still a cost-benefit calculation you are likely to make. If the harassers are people in charge, then stepping forward can cost you your job. As noble as people want to be, taking a real risk to correct a wrong is hard. And so many people stay silent and go along to get along.

In addition, people are wired to adopt the actions of the people around them. If no one else has ever spoken up for or supported someone when they have complained about inappropriate behavior, or if you’ve never witnessed anyone reporting a case of harassment, then it is hard to take on that goal for yourself.

Organizations can be proactive in thanking people for stepping forward to bring occurrences of harassment to their attention to let others know that it is important for them to do the same if they witness something inappropriate.