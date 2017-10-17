advertisement
A mattress blogger has accused Casper of cyberwarfare tactics

An online mattress reviewer who became the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Casper accused the company of cyberwar-like tactics in a legal counterclaim filed earlier this year. Derek Hales, then the proprietor of the mattress reviewing site Sleepopolis.com, alleged that shortly after Casper terminated a business relationship with him, Sleepopolis became the victim of “negative SEO” attacks, including the placement of detrimental links to his site across the internet, which harmed his Google rankings. Casper has denied the allegations, calling them “frivolous” and “baseless.”

Hales’s claim is one of the revelations that come to light in my new Fast Company feature story about the internet war to sell you mattresses. For more on the lawsuit, check out the full story here.DZ

