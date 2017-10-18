Here’s What You Should Know Before You Try Waking Up At 4 a.m.

If you’ve ever read a “day in the life” article following a top CEO , the odds are high that said CEO wakes up at a ridiculously early hour. Waking up at five, four, or even three in the morning is a staple among successful leaders , but does it actually affect your success?

As someone who both wants to be successful and is consistently looking for more time in her day, I decided to wake up at 4 a.m. for a month. The multitude of “day in the life” articles on the internet made me curious: Would waking up early give me more peace of mind? Would I have time to complete those side projects that had forever been on my to-do list? Would this be the magical key to success I had been missing?

Yes and no. The experiment didn’t provide me with the specific answers that I had been hoping for, but I did learn a lot. Not just about myself, but about the myths of waking up early, and why it may/may not be good for you. Curious? Here’s what you need to know before you follow in my footsteps.

1. This Works Best If You’re Already An Early Riser

As somebody who prefers to get up early over staying up late, this experiment was a lot easier for me than it would be for night owls. I know that I’m more productive in the mornings, and that it’s easier for me to be focused right after I wake up than right before I go to bed.

If you’re looking for more time in your day but know that you’re most productive in the evenings, it’s okay to stay up late to get work done instead of waking up early. What matters most is the extra time and focus you’re putting into your day-to-day, not when you’re doing it. Early morning hours are a good place to test out how you benefit from that extra hour of focus, but if you want that time to be in the evenings down the road, do that instead.

2. You Need A To-Do List

The need for a to-do list became imperative once I saw what waking up early was like without it. One morning, my partner decided to join me in getting up at 4 a.m. I woke up and proceeded to get right to work; he woke up and, well, went back to sleep. He hadn’t planned to do anything once he woke up and realized that his time would be better spent sleeping.