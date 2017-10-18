How America’s Cities Are Protecting Reproductive Rights Under Trump

Ten years ago, during the George W. Bush presidency, the National Institute for Reproductive Health , fearing a clampdown on access to women’s health services, launched the Urban Initiative for Reproductive Health to support local policies and advocacy efforts working to counterbalance the Bush administration’s stance. It’s since funneled millions of dollars into local chapters of organizations like NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood, along with smaller local initiatives.

A decade later, after less than a year in the White House, Donald Trump has expanded the global gag rule, limiting the freedom of international NGOs to even speak about abortion; he’s made numerous attempts to roll back women’s health coverage and access by dismantling the Affordable Care Act; and, among other policies (and his general presence as a misogynistic force), he appointed the anti-choice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. NIRH president Andrea Miller says that while the actions of the Bush administration precipitated the launch of the Urban Institute, it “was admittedly not as hostile as the one we’re facing now.”

The Local Reproductive Freedom Index, published on October 18, is the NIRH’s response. It ranks the 40 most populous cities in America on the strength of their women’s health services to show that while the federal government may be hostile toward women’s health, it’s still possible for local policies and initiatives to create a framework to protect women.

The report uses a five-star system: None scored perfectly. But Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco rounded out the top three with 4.5 stars each. Jacksonville, Florida, with just one star, scored the lowest. Los Angeles scores well for making a concerted effort to extend health coverage and resources to immigrant populations, who are aren’t covered federally; New York is noteworthy for increasing quality abortion care training in city hospitals; San Francisco funds health clinic safety measures and advocates for pro-choice policies. Jacksonville, at the opposite end of the spectrum, was, until earlier this year, the largest city in the U.S. without human rights protections for LGBT residents in place, and provides no funding for abortion clinics or STI prevention campaigns.

Of course, Miller says, there are budgetary forces at work here: The top three cities are also among the wealthiest in the country. But culturally, the report notes, “they also have a long history of advancing social justice causes and have made a renewed commitment in recent years to . . . building a more equitable culture.”

The report assesses cities on 37 specific indicators, broadly grouped into six categories: protecting abortion clinic access, providing funding and coverage for reproductive healthcare, supporting young people’s access to reproductive healthcare, supporting families’ financial stability and health, advancing inclusive policies, and taking a stand on reproductive healthcare issues at play at the state, local, or federal level.