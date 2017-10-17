Watch the #MeToo campaign spread around the world on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The #MeToo campaign has filled social media with the depressing realities of pervasive sexual harassment and sexual assault. Spurred on by actress Alyssa Milano after being created years ago by an activist named Tarana Burke, the campaign encourages people to share their stories of unwanted sexual attention and assault by posting just two words: #MeToo.

The campaign has resonated with people around the globe and the hashtag has spread. Social analytics platform Talkwalker tweeted an animated graphic showing how the #MeToo campaign spread around the world with women and some men sharing their stories of sexual harassment and assault. The GIF used data from October 15, when the hashtag started trending.

In this GIF, there are over 75,000 unique Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts using the hashtag. and there have undoubtedly been many more since. It’s an interesting view on the power of a hashtag and a devastating look at the magnitude of the problem around the world.ML