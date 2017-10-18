These Four Speaking Habits Are Ruining Your Authenticity

A few years ago I was coaching a telecom company’s new president, who wanted to project a more personal, caring demeanor. I watched him speak at one of his company’s town hall meetings, where a woman asked him a question. Before responding, the president asked her for her name. “Bonnie,” she said. Then he addressed Bonnie by name while answering her question–so far so good.

But two minutes later, the president referred back to the question Bonnie had raised–only this time he referred to her as “that lady.” Not exactly the intimate approach he was aiming for. Instead, it made him look inauthentic, undercutting the note of personal connection he’d just established moments earlier. It’s easier than you might think to project inauthenticity, especially if you’re nervous. Staying vigilant about these four bad habits can help you prevent that.

Bad Habit #1: Smiling Too Often

You may think you’re exuding warmth and optimism by flashing a smile periodically while speaking, but it’s possible to overdo it. Did you catch Donna Karan’s boycott-inducing red-carpet interview a couple of weeks ago, commenting on the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal? The content of her remarks notwithstanding, notice how frequently she smiles while talking to a reporter–sometimes flashing a wide grin multiple times within the same sentence. The effect is unnerving.

If you smile too often, people will see it as intentional, not a spontaneous reaction to feeling genuine warmth. Spontaneity and authenticity are close cousins; it’s a lot harder to appear sincere when you’re not fully present in the moment. So resist the urge to smile for the sake of smiling–do it only when the thing you’re talking about genuinely makes you feel good or happy.

Bad Habit #2: Poorly Timed Gestures

Another sign you might be coming across as inauthentic is that your gestures are timed incorrectly. When your timing is off-beat, your audience feels it, sensing the disconnect between what you’re saying and what you’re doing. When we gesture naturally, our gestures slightly precede the words because they’re connected to our thoughts–and we think much faster than we speak. But if they arrive even a moment too early, they look deliberate and forced. By the same token, if your gestures lag behind your words, they’ll look unnatural and tacked on. So if you’re not sure what do to with your hands and struggle to get into a natural flow, these are a few basic principles you may want to keep in mind.