- 7:17 am
Uber’s European policy chief just quit
In another blow to the company, Uber’s European policy chief Christopher Burghardt has left the company, the Financial Times reports [paywall]. Burghardt’s departure follows the departure of Uber’s U.K. boss earlier this month and comes in the middle of Uber’s battle with London over the future of its services there. Burghardt is leaving to become managing director for the electric vehicle charging network company Chargepoint in Europe. His role there will begin in November. Burghardt told the FT his decision to move on was “independent of anything that is happening at Uber.” He also noted:
For me this is a choice because I really believe in Chargepoint and the advent of the electric vehicle. Europe at the point of getting to mass market adoption of electric vehicles, and Chargepoint is at the forefront of that.
“I’m still a great believer in what Uber does. [New Uber CEO] Dara [Khosrowshahi] really has vision that will take the company into a bright future.”