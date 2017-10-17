Google ditches its calorie estimator in Maps after criticism

The company had been quietly testing a new feature in Maps that showed people how many calories they would burn if they walked to their destination instead of drove or took public transport. Not only that, but the feature also revealed how many pink “mini cupcakes” in equivalent calories they would burn. However, now Google has nixed the feature “based on strong user feedback,” reports TechCrunch .

The cupcake calories estimator came under fierce criticism on social media after people noted obsessive calorie counting is a hallmark of various eating disorders. The pink color of the cupcakes also made some feel like the feature was targeting women. Given that Google did not build a way to toggle the feature on or off, critics argued that users suffering from eating disorders could feel shamed each time they searched for directions in Google Maps.

Why does @googlemaps have a “Calorie Tracker” built into directions I take now? Could be triggering for ppl with past ED.At least have ‘off’ pic.twitter.com/aNEHk346jg — ????Nuclear Summer???? (@sweetbabyruski) October 14, 2017

MG