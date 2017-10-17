Snap and NBCUniversal are teaming up to produce original content

The social media darling of teens has announced it is “thrilled” to be teaming up with NBCUniversal to create a digital content studio to make shows that will debut on its Snapchat platform, CNBC reports. Lauren Anderson, the exec who developed shows including Parks and Recreation and The Office, will be overseeing the content studio. The move is seen as a major shot across the bow of Netflix and Amazon as tech giants increasingly move into the original programming arena to capture more screen time with their users. MG