- 5:46 am
Facebook buys anonymous teen compliment app tbh
Facebook has scooped up the popular app after it saw 5 million downloads and 2.5 million active daily users in just nine weeks, reports TechCrunch. The app allows users to receive poll results as compliments based on questions their friends have answered about them. The social media giant reportedly paid “less than $100 million” for tbh and the deal will see its four founders become direct Facebook employees despite the fact that Facebook will let the tbh app operate as its own brand for the foreseeable future. In a note to users on its website, tbh wrote:
When we met with Facebook, we realized that we shared many of the same core values about connecting people through positive interactions. Most of all, we were compelled by the ways they could help us realize tbh’s vision and bring it to more people.
Going forward, your experience on tbh won’t change and we’ll continue to build the features you love—now with plenty more resources.