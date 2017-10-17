SoftBank’s multibillion dollar investment in Uber is “very likely”

Uber board member Arianna Huffington confirmed at WSJ D.Live that a multibillion-dollar Uber-SoftBank deal is very likely to be completed within the week, reports TechCrunch. The Japanese telecoms giant has been investing in pretty much everything over the past year, including Uber’s competitors. Terms of the Uber deal are not known yet, but Huffington said it would involve both a direct investment and a secondary transaction, buying out existing shareholders. Interestingly, Huffington also said that we should “expect to see some consolidation” in the ride-sharing marketplace in the future.MG