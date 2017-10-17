Dropbox Professional Transforms Your Shared Files Into A Polished Portfolio

Dropbox started a decade ago as a way for people to back up their data, and keep files in sync across multiple devices. Over the years, the company noticed that a lot of its users were using the service for work, and today it’s launching a new product to make performing such tasks even easier on the platform: Dropbox Professional.

Similar to how the company broke up its Business product into three tiers of service in January, Dropbox Professional marks a new tier of service for individual users. “We found out that Dropbox Business wasn’t the only offering that was actually being used for work,” says Nina Carriero, product manager at Dropbox. While Dropbox has quite a few customers that use its service for personal data storage, she says that that the company found that roughly 70% of its Plus users are using the service for work.

Those 70% using Dropbox for work fall into two categories: People who work with external clients at larger organizations—for instance, people working in sales, design and marketing–and consultants and freelancers who are using the product on a per-project basis.

“We think that one of the reasons we have so many people using it for work is that there’s just so many independent workers and they’re accounting for a larger and larger percentage of the overall workforce,” says Carriero.

When those independent workers do complete projects for clients, it’s important that they deliver a really great impression when they deliver the final product, which is where Dropbox hopes to start coming in handy.

Dropbox Showcase

Showcase is one of the places that Dropbox Professional really shines. The feature allows you to upload files, images, and videos and have them displayed to look more like a portfolio than a file folder.

“We think Dropbox is really perfectly suited to add value in this new work environment,” Carriero says. “We’re already a common language for users communicating across companies, and across different tech platforms…We’re already a major tool for people to share their projects externally. We know with this offering we’re making that experience even better.”