This Ad Agency Is Recruiting Marketers For The Affordable Care Act

Remember the full-court press promotion blitz around the Affordable Care Act when it launched? President Obama was a one-man brand mascot, pitching it everywhere from WTF with Marc Maron to Between Two Ferns , never mind all the more traditional forms of advertising. But as ACA open enrollment is set to launch again on November 1st, it comes after the White House announced in August that, not only was it trying to repeal and replace the program, in the meantime it had cut its marketing budget by 90% .

Now to make up for some of the program’s lost ad budget, award-winning ad agency Barton F. Graf has organized a recruiting effort to convince other marketing professionals to make up for some of that budget shortfall to help more Americans get covered. The Coverage Coalition is calling on all their industry friends in creative advertising and media to spread the word by creating ads, donating media space, and encouraging overall awareness. In addition to ads, a Barton F. Graf spokesperson said the agency also has a few media partners in place, providing outdoor ad space in select locations.

The group has outlined three requirements for participation:

1. Spread this one simple message:

“Enrollment for affordable health care runs 11/1 – 12/15. Sign up at healthcare.gov.” 2. No politics.

Leave That Guy (and the guy who was That Guy before That Guy) out of this. The Coverage Coalition is a non-partisan, non-political project. 3. Be creative.

Check out the style guide and create social posts, GIFs, videos, stories or whatever you want.

Companies who have joined Barton F. Graf so far include Psyop, Park Pictures, Freedman International, and Hook QA.