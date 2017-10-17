Google’s New Daydream View VR Headset Moves The Needle…A Bit

These days, it seems like consumer electronics companies feel compelled to release a new version of their products every year. A new phone, a new tablet. What better way to bring in tons of new revenue than to update the product line and make customers feel like they’ve got to upgrade to stay current?

But just because you can put out new versions doesn’t mean you should. That’s my take on Google’s second-generation Daydream View virtual reality headset, which hits store shelves this Thursday, just as Google’s new Pixel 2 phone is released: The first version, from a year ago, was pretty good. The new version feels like it’s just a small bit better, and perhaps not enough to warrant an all-new iteration. At a press event to unveil the new headset earlier this month, Google’s head of VR, Clay Bavor, emphasized that the biggest advances with the new Daydream View come in the form of comfort. It’s lighter, and meant to be more comfortable than its predecessor. As well, thanks to a built-in heat sink, it’s designed to better handle the heat put off by the hardworking Pixel 2–or another Daydream-ready phone–which is required to actually, you know, use VR on the Daydream View. One of the biggest design changes between the first-gen Daydream View and the second is that the new version has a strap on top that’s meant to provide stability, as well as to hold on to the Daydream controller that comes standard with the $99 headset. After spending a couple of hours with the new headset, I’m comfortable saying that the second-gen Daydream View is, yes, more comfortable, and does feel lighter. You can also feel the heat emanating from the heat sink. A little more on that later. And if you didn’t have a first-gen Daydream View, I would happily recommend buying the new one, if you’re a Pixel owner, or thinking about getting a Pixel 2. If you tend toward Samsung phones, you’re going to want to check out that company’s Gear VR headset instead.

Another option, if you’re feeling adventurous, are willing to wait a bit, and don’t want to be tied to a specific phone, is to wait until early next year for Facebook-owned Oculus’s standalone VR headset, the $199 Oculus Go. Rope You In But Google’s strategy is to rope you in to the world of Pixel through a wide range of high-tech features, including Google Assistant, Google Photos, a great camera, and more. And, of course, compatibility with Daydream built right into the phone’s firmware. So if you were thinking about getting a Pixel 2, spending the extra $99 for a VR headset (which also gets you a five-pack of leading VR apps) is a good investment. But if you already have a first-gen Daydream View, I’d have a much harder time advising you to upgrade. I just don’t see enough advances to warrant spending the money. Yes, it’s a bit more comfortable, but not significantly. The heat sink is a great idea, but I quickly found—watching basketball via NextVR’s app—that the Pixel 2/new Daydream View combination still causes overheating, resulting in an error message urging me to remove the phone from the headset in order to get better performance. Until then, it alerted me, performance would be downgraded.

