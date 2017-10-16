Alphabet X drones are delivering dinner and drugs to Australians

It may be years before Amazon drones start dropping off items at Americans’ front doors. But down under in Australia, dinner and medications are already arriving from the skies above.

That’s thanks to a trial from Project Wing, which is part of Alphabet’s X. In a blog post today, Google parent Alphabet’s experimental projects division wrote that it has begun delivering Mexican food and medicine to a number of test customers who live in semi-remote acreages on the border of the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales in Australia.

Project Wing had previously tested deliveries to customers in a field at Virginia Tech University. But this is the first time people will be able to get Project Wing deliveries right to their house, or at least to their yards.DT