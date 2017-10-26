These 4 Personal Branding Tactics Will Transform Your Career

You already have a personal brand, whether you like it or not. According to Lisa Skeete Tatum, CEO and cofounder of Landit , a personalized career platform for women, the way you’re seen and spoken about by your coworkers and peers inevitably adds up to a brand profile, so you might as well shape it intentionally.

It all comes down to, “What is it that people say and think about you that makes them want you in the room?” Skeete Tatum says. Whatever your ideal answer is, that should form the basis of your authentic personal brand, which Skeete Tatum estimates accounts for around 30% of career success.

“Because I am an engineer, I love little hacks,” she told participants at a Fast Company Innovation Festival workshop in New York earlier this week. Here are a few of her top tips.

1. Keep Track Of Your Weekly Accomplishments

“Most people don’t, and it is the most impactful thing you can do,” says Skeete Tatum. That might mean setting a calendar reminder for Friday afternoon, for instance, then taking 10 minutes to assemble a quick inventory of your achievements. Whatever it takes to make it a weekly habit, Skeete Tatum says, just do it. Keep a running document that you can add to week after week, so you’ve got a comprehensive record of your contributions that you can draw on later when asking for a raise or promotion, or even just to boost your own confidence.

2. “Dress Like A Badass”

That’s Skeete Tatum’s advice for outward presentation. But she notes that it’s not about investing in a lavish wardrobe. It’s simply about dressing cleanly, sleekly, and, yes, comfortably.

“You don’t want to be fidgeting” with your clothes in a team meeting where you’re aiming to influence a key decision, or trying to forget how much your shoes hurt while chatting with people at a networking event. Rather than calculating exactly what “business casual” means in your organization, Skeete Tatum offers the classic advice of dressing for the job you want–all the time. “Don’t go to Whole Foods looking crazy because you never know who you’re going to run into there,” she says.

