Want To Connect With Millennials? Chill With The Personalization

On the morning of November 9, 2016, Shine sent the following text message to its half-million subscribers: “It’s okay to feel however you feel.”

Now “well past” that user headcount, according to cofounder Marah Lidey, Shine is deepening its expertise in building meaningful, encouraging, one-on-one relationships with users. And in the process, it’s aiming to reinvent the booming wellness space with an approach geared toward millennials.

Shine sends daily motivational messages, plus GIFs and emojis, to users’ preferred messaging platforms, which means it doesn’t have the option of staying silent on the first day after a potentially alarming national event, like many other brands do. But the key, according to Lidey, who launched Shine with cofounder Naomi Hirabayashi in August 2016, isn’t more customization and personalization.

“The more you personalize” user interactions, Lidey explained at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Monday, the more users think that their own “situation is really specific. That’s not good.”

Instead, Shine takes a “prescription” approach to helping users “check in with themselves” during stressful experiences–from the unusual to the everyday. Lidey compares it to going to the doctor: They check you out and tell you, “You have this thing, other people have had it, and there’s a solution to this.” To build what Hirabayashi calls “mass intimacy,” you’ve got to “normalize what people are going through, and build relationships at scale.”

For example, if one user is suffering from imposter syndrome after starting a new job, one of the best things Shine can do to boost their confidence is reassure them that others have felt the exact same way. Sometimes all that takes is a simple text written in the right tone–which will resonate equally well for hundreds or even hundreds of thousands of users.

