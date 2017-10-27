West Elm Plans To Double Its Fair-Trade Products By 2020

Five years ago, West Elm may have had very little idea of the conditions in the overseas factories that made its products. But by 2020, the retailer expects 40% of its items to bear the seal of Fair Trade USA, an Oakland-based nonprofit that sets responsible sourcing and manufacturing standards.

By partnering last year with Nest, a nonprofit focusing on the global artisan economy, West Elm applied fair-trade principles to handcrafted goods that can’t be mass-produced. But in announcing its latest goal last month, the company is moving to extend ethical production to much more of its business–and hoping the entire home-goods industry will follow its lead.

A Rigorous Process, Repeated At Scale

Fair Trade USA’s standards cover health, safety, and wages and require workers to form committees, which are given money by partner brands to spend on workplace and community issues. Jennifer Gootman, West Elm’s VP of Social Consciousness and Innovation, says she sees this as the program’s “distinguishing characteristic” since it requires West Elm to invest directly in the people producing its goods. By 2020, the company has pledged to deliver a total of $3 million in these premiums. Then, through the committees set up under Fair Trade USA’s auspices, “the workers themselves decide how to invest it and improve their lives and communities.” West Elm absorbs the cost of that investment rather than passing it along to customers.

At one of West Elm’s overseas bedding vendors, Gootman shared at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Monday, workers used fair-trade premiums to set up a health clinic at their factory, and the plant’s management chose to match that funding. The clinic is now open seven days a week and sees 80–90 patients, serving the wider community of 20,000 rather than just the factory workers. Gootman sees this as a promising example of “a fund that is relatively small but can create this huge ripple in an entire community.”

West Elm partnered with Fair Trade USA in 2013, and the first vendor for which it secured the organization’s certification was in India, a market where West Elm’s vendors are relatively small, Doug Guiley, SVP of Global Sourcing explained. Scaling up from there, he says, hasn’t actually been that complicated. Typically, it’s just meant certifying more and bigger manufacturers in more and bigger markets.

But “not so complicated” doesn’t mean “easy.” Gootman says the fair-trade certification process can take anywhere from eight months to “upwards of two years, depending on what needs to be addressed within the factory and the larger environment.”

