How Data Can Save Us From The Trumpocalypse

It sounds like the plot of a horror movie, the tropical paradise transforming into an island mortuary. In Puerto Rico, starving and disease-ridden U.S. citizens eat plants and drink water from toxic waste sites . The President of the United States, who pelted them with paper towels a week before, denies them adequate food, water, and medicine–and complains about the aid he grudgingly provides.

But that is the reality of Trump’s America, a burgeoning autocracy moving into an accelerated phase of repression; a regime with seemingly no coherent geopolitical strategy beyond a callous and cavalier attitude toward human life. From the near abandonment of Puerto Rico to brash flirtations with nuclear war to the zombie-like revivals of healthcare bills that may lead to thousands or millions of preventable illnesses or even deaths, the reality TV president’s term is feeling more and more like “Survivor”, with the American public wondering who will be targeted next.

Indeed, the presidency of Donald Trump has prompted many questions with which the American public has never before contended. “To which country does the president’s greatest loyalty lie?” is one, as Trump ignores his Russian sanctions bill and a federal inquiry into his Russian ties rolls on. “Is the president dangerously mentally unstable?” is another, one that 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts ponder in a damning and unprecedented evaluation.

But the main question Americans would do well to ask is “How many different ways can this president put our lives in danger? And why is no one stopping him?”

When San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz accused President Trump of risking a genocide of Puerto Ricans, she was chastised for hysteria and exaggeration–but given the dire situation in the U.S. territory and Trump’s lack of enthusiasm for rescuing the Puerto Rican people, this outcome is not an unreasonable fear. The waiver of the Jones Act–which allowed faster delivery of emergency supplies–has expired, and President Trump has tweeted that FEMA cannot indefinitely extend their stay in Puerto Rico (they actually can) while implying that the territory doesn’t deserve aid because of its debt crisis, ignoring that the current humanitarian disaster was caused by Hurricane Maria. Today he went so far as to whine that the military shouldn’t have to distribute food to famished people–even as Puerto Rican morgues overflow and experts fear that the poor sanitation conditions on the island will soon lead to serious health epidemics.

Trump and his GOP backers seem determined to keep us citizens as uninformed of such crises as possible. From its first days, the administration of “alternative facts” has been hindering scientists from releasing research and storing data. Now it is blocking accurate information about the conditions in Puerto Rico from reaching the public, about how many people have electricity or food, and perhaps even the death toll. More than 1.2 million people are stranded on the island without drinkable water. Tens of thousands have been able to flee Puerto Rico, a great many with no clear plan for returning to their homeland. According to the U.S. government dozens are dead, with many more people still unaccounted for. But according to journalists, that number may be much higher.