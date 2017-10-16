- 4:11 pm
On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog … except Google
Google Photos just got either a bit cooler or a lot creepier, depending on how you see things. The photo-sharing service has long offered facial recognition, making it easier for users to categorize photos they upload. Today, that technology goes beyond humans and to the entire animal world. Yes, Google Photos is now able to recognize your pets—and not just that they are animals. It’s able group specific animals by name so you can keep track of individual pets.
This is surely a big day for all you amateur pet photographers out there. You can read more about the new feature here.
Barking news! Now, photos of your dog or cat will be grouped alongside people in Google Photos. https://t.co/vhaWGki5NM pic.twitter.com/UVKvf1ZOOL
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) October 16, 2017