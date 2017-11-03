SNL’s Co-Head Writer Bryan Tucker Has Mastered The Art of Brainstorming

Above Average, the digital media studio born out of Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, brings the funny, sometimes strange, and ultra-relevant humor Saturday Night Live is known for to companies like Chex Mix and Marriott.

At The Fast Company Innovation Festival last week, The Kicker editor-in-chief (and SNL‘s co-head writer) Bryan Tucker and his team took attendees through a typical writers’ room, using actual prompts brought to Above Average by two major brands.

Here’s what we learned about how to make group brainstorming productive, straight from the room where it happens.

Do The Prep Work

In the Above Average writers room, Tucker starts by going around and encouraging his staff to share the ideas they’ve already been told to prepare. By grounding the session in prework, they’re not all forced to come up with ideas on the spot. Because they’ve been mulling over the prompt for a few days, they’re more apt to participate in the discussion of other people’s ideas.

Even if the prepared ideas don’t make the cut, they often spawn other productive discussions., he says. In short, make it easier on the people you work with by letting everyone have some time to think.

Let The Ideas Flow

As workshop participants presented their ideas in the writers’ room, Tucker took up a position akin to a panel moderator. He listened, was open to, and encouraged details, and ultimately created an atmosphere of free-flowing ideas. He also connected the dots between different concepts, tying together two seemingly disparate thoughts into one even better idea.