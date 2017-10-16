Me Too campaign on Facebook and Twitter shows pervasiveness of sexual misconduct

If you ever doubted that sexual harassment and sexual assault were incredibly pervasive in our society, a new social media campaign makes it hard to ignore. Countless women–and even some men–are distilling a lifetime of stories of assault, harassment, and unwanted attention into two little words: Me too.

Anyone who has been on Facebook or Twitter in the last few days may have seen it. Spurred on by actress Alyssa Milano, women and men are posting the words “Me too” and asking others to join in the campaign. The hope is to shed light on the overwhelming magnitude of the problem, particularly in the light of the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein. While many celebrities have weighed in to say that they have been harassed or assaulted, the egregious behavior extends far beyond Hollywood as the social media campaign shows. Women–friends, colleagues, sisters, mothers, that one friend-of-a-friend who insisted you friend her on Facebook–have all been posting those two little words, showing that, as a society, we have a long way to go.

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017

