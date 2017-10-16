Marvel Entertainment Stokes Fans With New, Action-Packed “Black Panther” Trailer

Who: Marvel Entertainment

Why we care: Much like Martin Freeman’s character says at the start here, we’ve seen gods fly, we’ve seen weapons we couldn’t imagine, we’ve seen aliens drop from the sky–but we’ve never seen anything like this. This first extended look at director Ryan Coogler’s take on the first major black superhero is not only action-packed, but also stuffed with intrigue—a Michael B. Jordan/Andy Serkis bad guy team-up? Another Panther suit?–and set to a remix of Gil Scott-Heron’s “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” All that and without giving away much of the plot, it stokes our excitement to find out. It’s damn near perfect.