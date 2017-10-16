Read the letter NYC’s tech leaders sent to Jeff Bezos about Amazon’s HQ2

New York City’s tech industry doesn’t seem too concerned about competition from Amazon. In a letter last week, leaders from more than three dozen New York-based companies urged Jeff Bezos to consider building Amazon’s second headquarters in the Big Apple, touting its concentration of Fortune 500 companies, 6,000-plus tech startups, 300,000 tech workers, and “front row seat to innovation.” The letter—penned via a collective called Tech:NYC —was signed by a number of big-name executives, including Tim Armstrong of Oath, Neil Blumenthal of Warby Parker, and Alexandra Cavoulacos of The Muse.

“New York City is a natural complement to Amazon’s presence in Seattle—from South Lake Union to New York Harbor, there exists a strong, shared history of ingenuity, grit, and acceptance of new people and ideas. Both cities welcome adventurers, inventors, and an insatiable energy to create.”

Amazon said last month it was scoping out metropolitan locations for a planned $5 billion office complex that would be home to some 50,000 workers. The announcement sparked a sweepstakes-like circus in which cities across the country have been tripping over themselves trying to prove themselves worthy. Cities have until Thursday to submit an official bid. New York is among the metro areas vying for a shot.

CZ