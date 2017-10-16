How To Make A Harvey Weinstein Joke (If You Absolutely Must)

Saturday Night Live‘s best response to the Harvey Weinstein story may have come during the goodbyes, when host Kumail Nanjiani addressed the crowd in earnest to say, “Believe women.” But since this is one of the most talked-about stories in the country, and SNL is a comedy show, there were also some jokes.

Whether SNL’s Weinstein sketch or its Weekend Update commentary were funny is as up for debate as anything else on the show this week. (The nursing home sketch was a big hit in my house.) By at least one metric, the show’s Weinstein material was a huge success: Nobody had to apologize for it later on. The same cannot be said for a couple other high-profile attempts at Harvey humor over the weekend.

It’s a real minefield stroll, joking about something as insidious and consequential as serial sexual predation. Part of the reason is that comedy has long been used as a buffer for systemic misogyny. Women offended by rape jokes are cast as being humorless; women who can roll with them are embraced as Gillian Flynn’s mythical Cool Girl. It’s also just a matter of timing. This story is still unfolding, and a lot of people are hoping it could turn into a moment of reckoning for the entertainment industry and broader culture. In almost any situation right now, the smart move is to not joke about Harvey Weinstein. If for some reason you absolutely must, however, this past weekend was a real-time tutorial in what to do and what not to do.

Let’s start with the latter.

I've always made it my mission to tell every American I meet that we hate James Corden in the UK. Now they know why. pic.twitter.com/nXl3mGVYl5 — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) October 15, 2017

James Corden was hosting the AmfAR Gala, a benefit for AIDS research (that Weinstein was long associated with), when he decided to do some Weinstein jokes. They were . . . not good. And not just in the way you might expect from the creator of Carpool Karaoke. “It’s a beautiful night here in LA,” Corden began. “So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.” Yowza. There were a couple of other jokes, but this one is everything that could go wrong with joking about Weinstein in a nutshell.

First of all, it’s a joke about what the predatory mogul did, with no judgment about the man himself. (A later Corden joke does this too, the punchline banking on the inherent hilarity of ejaculating into a potted plant.) It exists in a moral vacuum where Weinstein’s now-infamous methodology is the only subject. One assumes that Corden is against what Weinstein did–anyone openly defending him is an instant pariah–but you wouldn’t know it from the joke. Journalists must adhere to (at least the pretense of) objectivity, but this is comedy. You’re expected to have a point of view.