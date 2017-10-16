IDC: Huawei could overtake Apple in China

IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo believes that the Chinese firm has a very real chance of overtaking the iPhone maker in one of the most important smartphone markets in the world, reports CNBC. Jeronimo points out that Apple has a 12% market share in the country currently, while Huawei is not far behind, at 11.3%. That difference equates to fewer than 4 million smartphones. Huawei has been investing heavily in smartphone tech in recent years and is about to release its own AI chipset called the Kirin 970, which is expected to go head-to-head in terms of performance with the iPhone X’s A11 Bionic chipset.