Russian trolls were reportedly ordered to watch “House of Cards”

“At first we were forced to watch the House of Cards in English,” said Maksim in the interview. It was part of a documented “strategy” in the English language department to fully understand how the American political system works. “It was necessary to know all the main problems of the United States of America. Tax problems, the problem of gays, sexual minorities, weapons,” he said.

“You were given a list of media that you had to monitor and comment on–New York Times, Washington Post,” he added. The trolls were required to look through thousands of comments on the publications’ articles. “It was necessary to look through all this and understand the general trend, what people were writing about, what they are arguing about,” he said. “And then get into the dispute yourself to kindle it, try to rock the boat.”

The trolls were even measured by “how much you got ‘likes.’ The comment was supposed to provoke a discussion.”