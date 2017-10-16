Facebook wants to hire people with national security clearances

The social media giant is looking to hire a swath of employees that have national security clearances, Bloomberg reports. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Bloomberg says Facebook thinks the move is necessary to prevent the future manipulation of elections through its network by a foreign power. People with national security clearance have access to classified information about potential threats, allowing Facebook, if it hired them, to more rapidly respond to those threats. Often former government and intelligence officials or contractors have national security clearances and they are allowed to keep them if they take private-sector jobs, as long as their new job required access to such information.MG