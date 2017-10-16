Qualcomm wants China to ban the iPhone

The chipmaker once counted Apple as one of its most important customers, but now the company is doing everything it can to disrupt sales of the iPhone. Qualcomm says its issue with Apple is that the iPhone maker is allegedly using three of its patented technologies without paying for them, including one related to the Force Touch tech found in all recent iPhone screens, reports Bloomberg. The company is asking Chinese courts to ban the production and sale of the iPhone as a result. Considering almost all iPhones are made in China–and are two-thirds of Apple’s revenue–the ban could be devastating to the iPhone maker. Of course, it’s unlikely that China will actually agree to the ban.MG