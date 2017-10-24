Average Americans Are Giving Away Less Money And It’s A Big Problem

Over the last decade, two seemingly counterintuitive trends have developed within the philanthropy world, according to How America Gives , a series of investigative reports from the Chronicle of Philanthropy . First, the amount of money that’s being donated to charity each year has steadily risen, even breaking records: In 2016, it ticked up another 1.4%, to top $390 billion. Yet the total number of Americans contributing to that sum has substantially dropped from 31% to 24% during that same time period.

The funding available to nonprofits is now increasingly controlled by a small group of wealthy donors. To show that, the Chronicle of Philanthropy did a deep analysis of charitable deductions itemized on tax filings. From 2000 to 2015, the proportion of those Americans itemizing when making $100,00 or more rose from 57% to 75% of the entire donor pool. If fact, earners who make $200,000 or more account for more than half of that pool, one report notes.

All of which sets up a dangerous trend for small and midsize nonprofits that may rely on lots of average people giving in smaller increments to make up their funding. “The really important finding is the fact that the middle income donors seem to be giving less and less,” says Stacey Palmer, the editor of the Chronicle of Philanthropy. “Clearly, the total dollars being raised in America has been growing, but it’s not a good sign for nonprofits when you’re losing big chunks of the middle class.”

One big reason is that people making different salaries probably think differently about what societal problems need attention. Often, middle class donors think on a local community-improving level, while truly affluent donors may have been blinded to exactly where their money might make the most impact. “I think one of the things that people are worried about is that it’s easy for a national group with a brand name to attract donations,” adds Palmer. “It’s not so easy for groups that may be doing tremendous and important work in communities to get the resources they need.”

That problem might be compounded shortly because many nonprofits could be affected by the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to social programs and a tax reform plan that lowers the incentives for many donors to give at all, because they won’t be able to claim the same tax break. “These trends that we’re seeing could become more worrisome and more important to nonprofits and there may be more of a divide between the haves and the have nots,” adds Palmer.

To figure out which cities in particular may be ending up the most shortchanged over time, the Chronicle separated each place’s donors into four income brackets and created and additional metric called “giving opportunity,” which it defines as “the dollars that would have been raised if giving rates in each of four income groups had matched national averages.” (Those averages range by income bracket and city size, of course, but for people in large metros making over $200,000, it’d be 3.3%, for instance.)