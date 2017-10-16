Framebridge just teamed up with Target to bring custom framing to a ton more people

Framing art is a drag. Your options are very limited: Either go to a store to have it custom-framed–a time-consuming and expensive process–or buy a cheap frame and do it yourself.

Three years ago, Susan Tynan launched a direct-to-consumer e-commerce business that attempts to use to technology to disrupt the $4 billion framing business. The concept is simple: You pick a frame on the brand’s website, send in your art, then have it it framed and delivered to your house within three days.

The concept has been a hit, and now the brand is announcing a partnership with Target. Customers looking for frames on Target’s site will have the option of going to a “Framebridge For Target” microsite, where they can pick from a selection of frames specifically designed for Target customers. “Target cares about charging fair prices, so it was important validation to us that it didn’t ask that we lower our prices for this collaboration,” Tynan tells Fast Company.

Other brands have also been eager to partner with Framebridge as well. CB2, Crate & Barrel’s modern brand, now has a selection of art on its website that customers can custom frame using Framebridge frames. Penguin also collaborated with Framebridge to frame limited-edition prints from well-known children’s books like The Animals’ Vacation and The Last Stop On Market Street.

“We want to stay focused on what we do best, which is framing people’s precious artwork that is often tied to important memories,” Tynan says. “But collaborating with other companies that produce or curate art allows us to get in front of even more people.”ES