States are already planning to sue Trump over his Obamacare subsidy cut

This week, President Trump announced a plan to do away with a key part of the Affordable Care Act: subsidies to insurance companies that helped low-income people pay out-of-pocket costs. This will very likely unravel Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law–insurance companies have threatened to pull out of exchanges if these subsidies were cut. States are now trying to fight back.

Cutting health care subsidies will mean more uninsured in my district. @potus promised more access, affordable coverage. This does opposite. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 13, 2017

In the wake of Trump’s decision, politicians swiftly responded saying that this move would lead to many more uninsured Americans. Now Reuters reports that a group of states is already drafting a lawsuit against Trump to fight this executive order. (California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, has already vowed to sue, and other large states, including New York, will likely do the same.) Details about this lawsuit are scant, but it would be one of many efforts states will use to resist Trump as he tries to sabotage the ACA and kill it once and for all.CGW