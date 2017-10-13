- 1:17 pm
Chance the Rapper paid for so many Chicagoans to see “Marshall” in a theater today
Chance the Rapper is a film buff and an activist, and today those worlds collided. He bought out every screening at two separate theaters of the new movie Marshall, so as many Chicagoans as possible can see it for free. Marshall stars the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, and documents the historic rise of civil rights lawyer, Thurgood Marshall, who went on to become the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. This demonstration of largesse is becoming a habit for Chance, who did a similar cinematic favor back in February when Get Out was released.
The address to the one on Roosevelt is 1011 S Delano Ct, Chicago, IL 60605 and you know where the on on 87th is at. It's all day but the later it gets the more ppl talk about it the more seats get filled but yea Come to the one at 3 I'm good at surprises and stuff #MarshallMovie pic.twitter.com/otnsFYwFTG
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 13, 2017