  • 1:17 pm

Chance the Rapper paid for so many Chicagoans to see “Marshall” in a theater today

Chance the Rapper is a film buff and an activist, and today those worlds collided. He bought out every screening at two separate theaters of the new movie Marshall, so as many Chicagoans as possible can see it for free. Marshall stars the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, and documents the historic rise of civil rights lawyer, Thurgood Marshall, who went on to become the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. This demonstration of largesse is becoming a habit for Chance, who did a similar cinematic favor back in February when Get Out was released.

