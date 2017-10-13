Facebook is hungry for more data, so it’s letting you order food

Today Facebook announced a new feature that will surely send a chill down the spines of executives at Seamless and Caviar. Now users will be able to use the Facebook app to order delivery food. This new service, called “Order Food,” lets people see what restaurants are nearby and then order food.

According to Facebook, it has made partnerships with services including EatStreet, Delivery.com, Chownow, and Olo as well as restaurants like Papa John’s, Five Guys, and Panera.

And, of course, this will surely feed the Facebook data beast even more. Now Facebook won’t just know the articles you read, the movies you like, but also the food you order. As it and Google continue to rake in in the majority of digital ad revenue, these sorts of services attempt to maintain that status quo. Soon all commerce may be done inside Facebook, and just imagine the targeted ads you’ll get then!CGW