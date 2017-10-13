Delta Air Lines will now automatically check in passengers

Delta Air Lines is about to get rid of one of the many aggravations of modern air travel—needing to check in for a flight that you already chose, purchased, and confirmed. The company is going to start automatically checking in passengers who have its app. Can we get a non-ironic fist bump from the frequent travelers?

Now, instead of having to log in to the Delta website 24 hours before the flight to get your boarding pass, any passenger who has the latest iOS version of the Delta mobile app will have their boarding pass automatically sent to them, 24 hours in advance, according to The Verge. While there doesn’t seem to be an Android version yet, it’s probably coming, as limiting consumer hassles seems to be the direction airlines are heading. Lufthansa has automatic check-ins for travelers; KLM has been testing facial-scanning technology that could replace boarding passes; Air New Zealand has made streamlining check-in a mission; and JetBlue is experimenting with biometric scans for travelers.ML