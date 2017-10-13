Why Women Are Divided About Boycotting Twitter Today

It’s been a harrowing week for women and for anyone who cares about women. (Or to put it in tone-deaf Matt Damon-y terms, any man who has created future women with his mighty seed. ) Harvey Weinstein’s downfall has emboldened his victims to speak out, and women in general to warn each other about other lurking Weinstein types. Meanwhile, one of the predatory mogul’s victims was silenced on Twitter.

Rose McGowan, who the New York Times revealed settled out of court after an incident in 1997, took to the platform to call out those who enabled Weinstein. One of her chief targets was Ben Affleck, a close Harvey collaborator whose behavior has now come under some scrutiny itself. One of McGowan’s tweets included a private phone number, a violation of Twitter’s terms of service. So here was a woman silenced for speaking out against men who may have failed to help prevent future sexual assaults and perhaps misrepresented what they knew. Twitter users were not having it.

Support for McGowan poured in all day, long after her 12-hour suspension had come to an end, prompting Twitter to meekly defend its terms of services. As many pointed out, Neo-Nazis and men who make death threats have managed to elude suspension. The Los Angeles Times reminded us that Fox Business Network anchor Lou Dobbs tweeted the phone number and address of Jessica Leeds, who accused Donald Trump of groping her. Twitter did not suspend his account in that instance.

The atmosphere seemed ripe for a grand gesture. Then late last night, editor Heidi N. Moore called for women to boycott Twitter. Although it started as something of a lark, the idea quickly turned into an all-inclusive mass initiative and yielded the unwieldy hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter. It’s a protest that has left women on Twitter divided in a couple different ways, however.

Big ups to those participating in #WomenBoycottTwitter but the foundation of my feminism is about NOT being silenced. — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) October 13, 2017

The primary division is over whether a boycott is truly the most effective way to make a statement here. Going dark on Twitter, after all, is answering a forced silence with voluntary silence. Isn’t that a win for the patriarchy? (I’ll take this opportunity to acknowledge the lack of perspective a male writer has when it comes to discussing patriarchy.)