A LinkedIn Leader’s Top 5 Career Lessons To Learn Earlier

As the senior director of global talent acquisition at LinkedIn, I get to interact with many professionals and students. In my conversations with people–whether they are students or folks just out of school and launching their careers, one of the biggest things I find myself emphasizing is the importance of thinking about the short and long game. With that in mind, I have crafted a list of lessons I’ve learned about forging ahead professionally. These five universal truths are applicable to any profession and have guided me in my own journey.

1. “Should” Has No Place In Your Vocabulary

We all have that one friend who gets the super-impressive job right out of college and seemingly skyrockets to the top of their industry before we’ve managed to get a single promotion. And we’re all tempted to compare ourselves to them, certain that we “should” have achieved the same perceived success.

The thing is, the word “should” is highly subjective. Everyone measures success by different metrics, and you can’t allow yourself to become fixated on what someone else’s path looks like. It’s vital to make the distinction between doing things because you should do them, and allowing others’ success to fuel your ambition.

By all means, craft a plan to be a CEO by 30 if that motivates you. Be deliberate about it, figuring out what that path could look like for you and how you can work toward your goal. But do it because you want to and can, not just because you feel that you “should.”

Related: New Graduates: These Are The Unspoken Rules Of The Workplace No One Tells You

2. Your Happiness Need Not Depend On Your Job Title

Think about the most genuinely happy person you know. Now think about what this person talks about. Is it mostly what they do, what title they have, and/or what car they drive? I doubt it. I’ve found that the happiest people I know don’t exclusively go on about work-related things.

Sure, many people love what they do, but it’s also important to keep our careers in perspective and balanced within a meaningful personal life. View your life holistically, and remember to be grateful for what you have, inside and outside of the office. It’ll help clear your path to finding true happiness personally and professionally.