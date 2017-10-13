- 6:17 am
Uber has officially lodged an appeal of its London ban
The ride-hailing company filed an appeal at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London after the company lost its operating license in the capital last month. The appeal hearing is likely to be on December 11, reports CNBC. The good news for Uber and its users is that while the appeal is in process, the company can still operate in the city. In a statement an Uber spokesperson said:
“While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London. As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right.”