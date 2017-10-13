- 6:02 am
Tesla is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs because of a rear seat issue
The electric vehicle maker has announced a recall of 11,000 Model X SUVs that were made between October 28, 2016, and August 16, 2017, because the fold-flat second-row seats might not lock into place in an upright position, CNBC reports. The issue could mean the seats could move forward in a crash. Currently, Tesla believes only about 3% of the vehicles suffer from the problem. In a statement to CNBC, Tesla said:
“During recent internal testing, Tesla determined that a small number of cables in the second row fold-flat seats in some 2016 and 2017 Model X vehicles may need to be adjusted. Although Tesla has not received reports of any issues or accidents relating to this condition, we will be conducting a voluntary recall to inspect the affected vehicles and confirm whether any adjustment is needed.”