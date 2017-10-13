Amazon Studios has suspended its programming chief after a harassment allegation

Isa Hackett, a television producer and the daughter of author Philip K. Dick, has accused Amazon’s programming chief, Roy Price, of sexual harassment as a result of other women coming forward with claims of harassment and rape by Harvey Weinstein, reports the Hollywood Reporter . Hackett alleges that in a cab ride to an Amazon party Price said to her “You will love my dick.” She then says he did not relent after telling him she was gay. Once at the party Hackett says that Price approached her and loudly said, “Anal sex!”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Hackett, who executive-produces The Man In The High Castle, told multiple people of the harassment that night and reported the incident to Amazon executives immediately. It’s known an outside investigator was brought in and spoke to both Hackett and other Amazon execs about the incident, but Hackett was never informed of the results of the investigation. She noted that she has since not seen Price at any other events involving her shows.

In response to her coming forwards, Amazon said Price was “on leave of absence effective immediately” and released the following statement:

“We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees. We expect people to set high standards for themselves; we encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved.”

