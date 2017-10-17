Kind’s Foundation Is Investing $20 Million To Teach Kids Empathy

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of snack bar giant Kind , is a Mexican immigrant. His father was a Holocaust survivor. So when he started his business in 2004 with the name Kind, he envisioned it as a way to–besides sell food–encourage people around the world to be kinder to each other. As the company slogan puts it, Kind encourages loyalists to “do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds, and your world.” For a few years, the company’s foundation has pushed this mission even further, and now it’s pouring a lot of money into a specific project: a technology designed to get kids in schools exposed to different points of view.

“[Kind] does have a social mission, in that it’s not just about making money but also about making nutritionally rich snacks,” Lubetzky says. The idea is that if you feel good, you might be in a position to pay that feeling forward. But that’s a little nebulous. In recent years, Lubetzky has wanted to do more, especially because isolationism and bigotry appear to be on the rise.

“I’m frankly very alarmed by what’s happening within the United States and globally in terms of rising extremism, the inability of adults to listen to one another, increasing alienation and division,” he says. “You know, it’s kind of like the United States is no longer the United States of America, but it’s like two Americas, and in the rest of the world there’s a rise of white supremacism and neo-Nazis. For me it’s terrifying.”

Healthy snack bars can’t really challenge that directly, so Lubetzky has found a different way to tackle the subject. In 2015, he launched the Kind Foundation, a nonprofit backed by corporate revenue and Lubetzky’s own money that funds other types of socially good initiatives. “Our social mission, which centers around inspiring kindness, has been a core part of the company’s DNA since day one,” Kind Foundation director Dana Rosenberg says in an email. (That format is similar to PeaceWorks, another food-related company that Lubetzky launched in the mid-’90s to create business collaborations between polarized cultural groups like Israelis and Palestinians, which also has a foundation dedicated to unifying people in other ways.)

The foundation started with $3 million from Kind, and has received another $1.8 million from Lubetzky through a donor advised fund. So far, the group has started several programs to uproot institutionalized inequality, including Kind People, a 2016 campaign that awarded a total of $1.1 million to seven people trying to make change in their community, and Kind Causes, a grant program that gives out $10,000 each month to one social-impact group. In partnership with Harvard, it also runs a middle school and high school challenge for students to find ways to improve kindness on campus, and created a virtual experiment called “Pop Your Bubble,” a Facebook extension that pushes those kids to diversify their online friend circle.

On October 17, the Foundation announced its biggest bet yet, putting $20 million into Empatico, a video-conferencing and digital learning platform aimed at elementary schools that the foundation launched as a pilot in 2015. Empatico creates interactive lesson plans that schools across America and abroad can do together, expanding everyone’s understanding of differing cultures and social norms. Part of the money will come from Lubetzky’s shares in the company.

“One of the most critical things we need to do in society is to develop critical thinking skills, emotional intelligence, and the ability for people to empathize with one another,” Lubetzky says. “The concept is to create a seamless, frictionless mechanism to allow classrooms across the world to connect with one another, kind of the way Airbnb or Uber help you find a ride or a place to stay, [we want] to very efficiently help teachers be able to frequently and easily connect [their classrooms] on a global basis to help narrow those gaps and help provide kids this amazing gift of being able to discover the world out of their own classrooms.”