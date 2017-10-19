These 6 PSAs From Young Filmmakers Were Just Voted Best Of The Year

So much food is being wasted around the world that, in a bizarre alternate reality, people could probably use it to decorate their houses, or as tools, or even for clothes and bicycle parts. That’s the setup for “Using Great Food Badly,” a 60-second humorous commercial and public awareness campaign for City Harvest London , a charity that rescues leftover food from businesses to feed more people at local shelters.

In it, filmmakers Jack Meredith and Ato Yankey show a house that’s decorated with a bouquet of long-stemmed vegetables instead of flowers; there is also a dartboard, but with carrots stuck into it like darts, and a coat rack with hooks made out of upturned bananas. Even more bananas is the repairman using a shish kebab for a hammer, a woman sporting a dress made entirely out of lettuce leaves, and a bicyclist on a bike rolling on wheels of giant pizza. The rider wears a watermelon as a helmet.

“18.5 million tons of food is wasted every year in the U.K.,” notes a narrator in a voice over. “The question is, how can we put good food to better use?” After highlighting all the wrong ways, the film finally arrives at its answer: a delivery driver carrying more surplus food into a central kitchen, where it’s transformed into meals to feed the hungry.

The short film is funny, memorable, and best of all free for City Harvest to use however it wants. That’s because it’s one of six winners just announced in this year’s ADCAN awards, an advertising competition that aims to use creativity as a force for good by enlisting rising filmmakers to create pro bono films for charities, which are then judged by top processionals at major creative agencies and film studios. By competing, emerging artists receive the chance to get noticed by their peers. At the same time, winning entries are deeded to groups that otherwise might not have the budgets to produce them, allowing their messages to reach more people.

“The model kind of works a little bit like a symbiotic organism,” says ADCAN cofounder Brydon Gerus, who notes that while each party may benefit from participating, their combined efforts should lift up society as a whole.

The annual contest started in the United Kingdom in 2014, but expanded globally this year. To ensure participation from contestants from all over the world, it picked six cause areas that seem particularly important (and perhaps underserved) at this current moment on history: the environment, LGBT rights, the refugee crisis, gender equality, mental health, and health and well-being. It matched each cause area with a prominent charity in need of better advertising (and most are, as marketing budgets can get lumped into unfairly restricted overhead costs).

To ensure filmmakers from all over the world would be inspired to apply, they ensured that the groups were fairly geographically distributed, both in location and service areas. Three are based in Europe, while another three are based in the United States. That includes Grid Alternatives, a group that provides free solar panels to low-income homes; WERK for Peace, which uses dance as a form of activism and was set up after the Pulse Nightclub shootings; the Helen Bamber Foundation, which works with survivors of torture and extreme cruelty; the Fawcett Society, which works to encourage greater equality in government, the workplace, and online; the National Eating Disorders Association for increased awareness and early intervention; and City Harvest London, for its work in health and well being.