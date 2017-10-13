Tile’s Lost Panda, Pedigree’s Doggie Masks: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

One of the hallmarks of a good ad is how it can create, seemingly out of thin air, an emotional connection between you and the brand. Certain products or brands rely on legacy, your shared history, while the challenge for newer players is to find a way past all our cynicism and reluctance, not to mention the “Skip Ad” button, to grab our attention and win us over. It is no easy task. You know what helps, though? The most adorable stuffed panda bear ever created. Onward!

Tile “Lost Panda”

What: The location service company Tile’s first-ever brand ad.

Who: Tile, Deutsch

Why we care: Did you even look into that little toy bear’s eyes? Are you blind to the tiny sweater vest? Inspired by a real-life customer story in which a little girl lost her favorite stuffed toy then found it with Tile’s help, the spot immediately draws an emotional connection between the product and your life. Tile CMO Simo Fleming-Wood told me the challenge was to strike a balance between an emotional pull to capture consumers’ attention while also effectively communicating how Tile works. Job done.

Covergirl “Made in the Mirror”

What: New Covergirl campaign ad starring Issa Rae, Katy Perry, Ayesha Curry, personal trainer Massy Arias, 69-year-old model and dietician Maye Musk, and professional motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda.

Who: Covergirl, Droga5

Why we care: First off, anything with Issa Rae in it is worth watching. But here Covergirl also takes an unfamiliar tack for the fashion and beauty market, one that diverts significantly from the typical perspective. Droga5 group strategy director Katy Alonzo told me this week, “Traditionally in the category, it had always been women being transformed for very superficial, vain reasons. In a lot of ways, it was because the category had been stuck in a male gaze. So we wanted to rewrite a lot of those conventions.”