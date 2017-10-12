Hack-weary Equifax yanks a web page that was reportedly delivering malware

Equifax has taken down a customer service web page after reports that it was serving up bogus Adobe Flash installation dialogs laden with malware, Reuters reports .

Ars Technica had reported that an independent researcher spotted a credit report assistance page delivering the infected file, which some analysts thought might be tied to an ad network or analytics provider used by the credit reporting agency. Equifax says it took the page down “out of an abundance of caution” as it investigates.

The company is, of course, still reeling from a massive data breach that could have compromised Security Security numbers and other private data, and affected up to 143 million people. Another security issue would be bad news for Equifax the next time it faces off against an angry Congress or regulators at agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.SM