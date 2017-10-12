This Map Of “Movieland” Will Guide You To Your Next 1,800 Movie Destinations

Who: Paris-based, movie-obsessed designer David Honnorat.

Why we care: In the age of infinite content, it is almost terrifyingly difficult to figure out what to watch. You could lose hours in a Netflix menu K-hole, trying to weigh whether it’s time to finally check out Bloodline or become a Murphy Brown completist. Anyone able to narrow down the search to “a movie,” though, now has a handy compass, so to speak, with The Great Map of Movieland.

This project by designer Honnorat places more than 1,800 movies on an imaginary roadmap, grouping them together in thematic geographic areas. In the mood for a war movie? Report immediately to the Battle Fields. Prefer your heartstrings pulled? Elope to the Valley of Love. The map is huge, but scrollable online, and Honnorat also Kickstarted a shop to sell 36″x24″ posters. Check out some images from the map below, and if you need me, I’ll be in Mindfuck Forest.