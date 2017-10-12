advertisement
Twitter says it locked Rose McGowan’s account because she posted a phone number

Actress Rose McGowan, who has taken to social media to denounce Harvey Weinstein and others involved in his sexual assault scandal over the last few days, had her Twitter account locked late last night. Since the allegations against Weinstein came to light, McGowan has called out many other Hollywood insiders, including Ben Affleck. On Instagram she posted a screenshot from Twitter, saying a tweet prompted the social network to temporarily freeze her account.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Others on Twitter quickly rushed to her defense, noting how, more often than not, accounts that threaten even physical violence are allowed to stay. Many noted how far-right and white supremacists still remain on the platform while voices like McGowan’s find themselves silenced.

After hours of silence, Twitter has finally issued a response. According to a tweet, Twitter suspended the account because she posted a “private phone number.” The company added that it is now in touch with McGowan.

Here are the tweets:

