President Trump says FEMA can’t stay in Puerto Rico “forever”

Three weeks since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, decimating the island’s infrastructure and leaving most residents without access to electricity, clean water, medicine, or food, President Trump effectively gave the American citizens who live there notice that the federal government will be leaving them on their own, sooner rather than later .

Trump sent out three tweets this morning saying that the U.S. territory’s electrical grid and infrastructure were a “disaster before hurricanes,” and noting that it will be up to Congress to appropriate federal funds for the island’s continuing recovery efforts. Trump wrote, “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” He did not mention a specific timeline for Puerto Rico, or whether similar rules were in place for recovery efforts in Florida and Texas in the wake of the hurricanes that landed there.

Much of Puerto Rico remains without power and many residents are still struggling to find clean water, food, and shelter. Here are 10 things that you can do to help Puerto Rico now.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

ML