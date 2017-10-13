From Work Slumps To The Opioid Crisis: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what signs you should watch out for to determine if an office has a toxic work culture, the role that employers can play in addressing the opioid epidemic, and how to pull yourself out of a work slump.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of October 9:

1. How To Identify A Toxic Culture Before Accepting A Job Offer

When companies are recruiting candidates, most of them will tout their “amazing culture and values.” But don’t just take hiring managers at their word. Look for signs to see whether their word matches up to the reality. Entrepreneur Piyush Patel says there are several clues: How is the office laid out? Are candidates acting relaxed, or formal and rigid? Does the office smell like food? Patel says, “I use that as a litmus test in my own leadership, because if people are eating at their desks, we either don’t have a good plan or we’re scrambling when we should be scaling.”

2. I Lost My Brother To Opioid Addiction. Here’s How Employers Can Address The Crisis

The opioid epidemic felt remote to HR and talent expert Lars Schmidt until he lost his brother, Kai, to addiction. “I was someone who’d been lucky enough to be able to glance at the headlines from afar. I was dimly aware of the opioid epidemic’s magnitude, yet disconnected from its reality.” Now Schmidt believes there’s more that employers can do to assist employees struggling with opioid addiction, or who know someone close to them who is.