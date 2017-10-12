- 6:09 am
London will go to court to uphold Uber ban
On Thursday London mayor Sadiq Khan revealed that the city’s transport regulator, Transport for London (TfL), will defend its decision in court to not renew Uber’s license to operate in the capital, reports Reuters. Uber has until this Friday to submit its appeal to last month’s decision, but if it does (and it will), TfL is ready, says Kahn:
“The courts now will consider the appeal from Uber and of course TfL will defend the decision they made.”
Kahn’s statement suggests that Uber has not been able to rectify the situation via other means, despite Uber’s new CEO apologizing to London in an open letter and Khan having previously said the apology “bodes well.”MG